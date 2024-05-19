Matisse Capital Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Matisse Capital trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.63. The stock had a trading volume of 635,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $254.65 and a 1-year high of $352.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day moving average is $322.49.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.