Matthew Fisch Sells 4,816 Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Fisch sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $16,278.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,238 shares in the company, valued at $470,624.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AEye stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. AEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.17.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in AEye, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIDR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.36% of AEye at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

