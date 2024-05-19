McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,114. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.01. 1,279,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.