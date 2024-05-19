McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.38. 2,454,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.50. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

