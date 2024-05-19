Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $501.00

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.29). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.29), with a volume of 925,841 shares changing hands.

Mediclinic International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,178.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

