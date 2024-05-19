MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

MEIP stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

