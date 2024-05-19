Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,281,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,899. The firm has a market cap of $332.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

