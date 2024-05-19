Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

