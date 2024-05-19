Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,898,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 118.7% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

