Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CSL opened at $417.63 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $207.91 and a 12 month high of $426.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average of $336.83. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.