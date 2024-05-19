Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $475,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the third quarter worth $132,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SONO opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 2.00. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 42,715 shares of company stock valued at $754,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

