Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 3.0 %

Dollar General stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.26.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Get Our Latest Report on DG

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.