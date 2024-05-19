Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

ECL stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $234.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

