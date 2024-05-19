Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,956 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $209.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.