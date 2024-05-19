Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,884,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,701,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,951,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

