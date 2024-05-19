Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Meritage Homes worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $183.00 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.