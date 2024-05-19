Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Meta Platforms by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,807,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.19 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

