Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,319 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $300,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Meta Platforms by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.91. 10,807,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.19 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.