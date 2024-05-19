MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MetLife by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MET traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.