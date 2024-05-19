Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 2.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $52,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

NYSE MTD traded down $7.80 on Friday, reaching $1,522.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,306.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,212.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $5,288,061 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

