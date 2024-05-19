Mexco Energy Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MXC)

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.62. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mexco Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063. 51.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

