Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.39.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,818,403. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.