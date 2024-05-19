Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.29. 13,774,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,998,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $130.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

