MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. cut its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,980 shares during the period. MiMedx Group accounts for 21.5% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 563,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,103. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDXG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDXG

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.