Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 547 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.