Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,021,000 after buying an additional 385,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,923,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,343,000 after buying an additional 229,286 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $164.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,944,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 241.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

