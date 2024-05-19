Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 3,120 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 219.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 115,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 110,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.29. 6,467,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

