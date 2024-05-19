Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 4,385 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 9,607,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,924,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

