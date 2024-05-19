Missouri Trust & Investment Co Cuts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,314.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 331,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

