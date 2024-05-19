Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $257.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,371. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.12 and its 200-day moving average is $256.56.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

