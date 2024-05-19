Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.96. 237,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

