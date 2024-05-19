Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 486,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,765. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $61.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

