Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $16.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,395.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,311.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,184.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $656.00 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

