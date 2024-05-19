Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 0.7% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. City State Bank increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. 2,772,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,662. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.