Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,827,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

