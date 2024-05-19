Missouri Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $62.78. 1,162,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

