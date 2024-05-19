Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 1,530 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BABA traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,152,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,925,086. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

