Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.75. 2,907,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,587. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

