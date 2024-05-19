Missouri Trust & Investment Co Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 211.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,439,000 after buying an additional 1,360,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.