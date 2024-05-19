Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 150 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.24. 1,956,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

