Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 695 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,442,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,938,624. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

