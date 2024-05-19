Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MFG opened at $4.06 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

