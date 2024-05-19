Mizuho Raises Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $18.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ARQT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

