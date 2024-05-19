Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,892 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,827,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

