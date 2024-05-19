Moon Tropica (CAH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $232,094.62

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.81 or 0.00032646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Tropica has a market cap of $53.36 million and $232,094.62 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica was first traded on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 21.47891279 USD and is up 8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $149,115.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Tropica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the exchanges listed above.

