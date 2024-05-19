Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 386,282 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 671.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,104. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.