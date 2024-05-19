Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 195,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $66,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.80. The company had a trading volume of 423,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.96 and its 200-day moving average is $329.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $369.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

