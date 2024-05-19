Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,436,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,190,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

MSI traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.80. 423,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $369.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.