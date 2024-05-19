Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

