MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stake Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,481,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,233,000 after acquiring an additional 87,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,181 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.15. 177,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.43 and a 1 year high of $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

